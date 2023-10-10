Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs.15,500 To Rs.199,500 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs.15,500 to Rs.199,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs. 15,500 and was sold at Rs. 199,500 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.215,000 on September 09,2023.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.13,546 to Rs.171,039 from Rs.

184,585 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.156,786 from Rs.168,967 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola Silver also decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,500 whereas that of 10 grams silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,143.34.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $55 to $1,856 from $1,911, the Association reported.

