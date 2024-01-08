Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,900 and was sold at Rs.216,100 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.218,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,629 to Rs.185,271 from Rs.

186,900 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,832 from Rs.171,325, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,660 and 2,280.52 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 to $2,047 from $.2,065, the Association reported.