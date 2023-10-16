Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs.1,900 To Rs.200,100 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,900 to Rs.200,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,900 and was sold at Rs. 200,100 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 202,000 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,629 to Rs.171,553 from Rs.

173,182 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.157,257 from Rs.158,750, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,500 and Rs.2,143.34 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $1,923 from $1,938, the Association reported.

