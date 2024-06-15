Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs.200 To Rs.241,300 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs.200 to Rs.241,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs. 200 and was sold at Rs. 241,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.241,500 on previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.171 to Rs.206,876 from Rs.

207,047 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.189,636 from Rs.1689,793 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver and 10 grams silver remained unchanged at Rs 2750 and Rs2357.68.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,332 from $2,323 the Association reported.

