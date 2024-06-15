Gold Rates Decrease By Rs.200 To Rs.241,300 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs. 200 and was sold at Rs. 241,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.241,500 on previous day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.171 to Rs.206,876 from Rs.
207,047 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.189,636 from Rs.1689,793 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver and 10 grams silver remained unchanged at Rs 2750 and Rs2357.68.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,332 from $2,323 the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
More Stories From Business
-
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-251 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 20248 hours ago
-
Petrol prices slashed by Rs 10.20 per liter16 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity17 hours ago
-
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre17 hours ago
-
Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax on services17 hours ago
-
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters17 hours ago
-
Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Service in budget for FY 2024-2519 hours ago
-
22 to 30 percent increase in salaries of govt employees proposed19 hours ago
-
Sindh govt proposes Rs 14.39 billion for medical education in Budget 2024-2519 hours ago
-
Textile exports up by 1.41% to 15.241 billion in 11 months19 hours ago