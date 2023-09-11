Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs.2,600 To Rs.209,400 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs.2,600 to Rs.209,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2,600 and was sold at Rs.209,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.212,000 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,229 to Rs.179,527 from Rs.

181,756 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.165,544 from Rs. 166,610 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,500 whereas that of 10 grams silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,143.34.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $1,926 from $1,919, the Association reported.

