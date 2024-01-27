Gold Rates Decrease By Rs.300 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 213,900 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 214,200 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 257 to Rs.
183,385 from Rs 183,642 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 168,103 from Rs.168,338, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,038 from $.2,040, the Association reported.
