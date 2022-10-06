Gold rates decrease by Rs.3400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a sharp decline of Rs.3400 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.144,900 against its sale at Rs.148,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.2915 and was sold at Rs.124,228 against Rs.

127,143; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.113,876 against its sale at Rs.116,548, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1620 and Rs.1,388.88 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $3 and was sold at $1712 against its sale at $$1709, the association reported.