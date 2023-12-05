Gold rates decrease by Rs.4,200 to Rs.219,400 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.4,200 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.219,400 against its sale at Rs 223,600 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs3,601 to Rs.

188,100 from Rs 191,701 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 Karat gold declined to Rs.172,425 from Rs 175,726.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 20 to close at Rs 2600 and ten-gram silver also decreased by Rs 17.14 to close at Rs 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $37 to $2,057 from $2,094, the Association reported.