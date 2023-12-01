Gold rates decrease by Rs.500 to Rs 220,500 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.500 on Friday and was sold at Rs.220,500 against its sale at Rs 221,000 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs429 to Rs.

189,043 from Rs 189,472 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 Karat gold declined to Rs.173,290 from Rs 173,683.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,620 and Rs 2,246.21 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,060 from $2,064, the Association reported.