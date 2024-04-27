Gold Rates Decrease By Rs.600 Per Tola To Rs244,400
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs.244,400 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.245,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.541 to Rs.209,534 from Rs.
210,048 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.192,072 from Rs.192,544, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,337 from $2,343, the association reported.
Recent Stories
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today
Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award
Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy
TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi
Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
More Stories From Business
-
Turkmenistan to complete TAPI energy project with regional countries9 seconds ago
-
Electric fans' export increase 4.75% to $19.760 mln in nine months40 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 20246 hours ago
-
Finance minister reviews progress on FBR digitalization15 hours ago
-
US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record15 hours ago
-
US approves gene therapy treatment for hemophilia15 hours ago
-
KATI president for inclusion of agri sector in tax net15 hours ago
-
Ahsan chairs 13th CPEC-JCC preparatory meeting, reviews arrangements for high-level delegation’s v ..16 hours ago
-
Police to take every step for security of business community: IGP16 hours ago
-
WB director, Planning minister discuss reforms in development projects17 hours ago
-
IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal18 hours ago