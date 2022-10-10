UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs700

Published October 10, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs700 on Monday and was sold at Rs143,100 against its sale at Rs143,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs122,685 against Rs123,285; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs112,461 against its sale at Rs113,016, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs10 to Rs1570 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs8.58 to Rs1346.02.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $18 and was sold at $1677 against its sale at $1695, the association reported.

