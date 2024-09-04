Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease Further By Rs1,400 To Rs.260,100 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1,400 and was traded at Rs.260,100 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.261,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs.222,994 against Rs.

224,194 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.204,411 from Rs.205,511, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,486 and Rs.2,950, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,481 against $2,498, the Association reported.

More Stories From Business