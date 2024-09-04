Gold Rates Decrease Further By Rs1,400 To Rs.260,100 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1,400 and was traded at Rs.260,100 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.261,500 the previous day.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs.222,994 against Rs.
224,194 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.204,411 from Rs.205,511, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,486 and Rs.2,950, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,481 against $2,498, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim43 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange down at midweek opening1 hour ago
-
Engineering goods export up by 26.78 % to $28.426 mln in July 20241 hour ago
-
Services’ trade up by 5.7% in July2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 20245 hours ago
-
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Norway tabloid14 hours ago
-
CDWP okays eight development projects worth Rs144.3 bln16 hours ago
-
Ensuring quality food top priority of Govt: DG food authority16 hours ago
-
APDA delegation calls on FPCCI President17 hours ago