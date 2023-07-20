Open Menu

Gold Rates Decrease Rs 5,300 To Rs221,100 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Gold rates decrease Rs 5,300 to Rs221,100 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 5,300 and was sold at Rs 221,100 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 226,400 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 5,300 and was sold at Rs 221,100 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 226,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs4,544 to Rs 189,558 from Rs 194,102 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 173,761 from Rs 177,926, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver and 10-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2900 and Rs 2485.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $05 to $1,978 from $1973, the Association reported.

