Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs 400 To Rs 222,400 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs 400 to Rs 222,400 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 400 and was sold at Rs 222,400 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 222,800 on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 400 and was sold at Rs 222,400 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 222,800 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 343 to Rs 190,672 from Rs 191,015 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 Karat gold declined to Rs 174,783 from Rs 175,097, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,918 from $ 1,922, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero ..

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero Engine Developer, Turbomachin ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as pa ..

UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as part of its humanitarian support ..

3 minutes ago
 AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

4 minutes ago
 Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private came ..

Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private cameras in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in B ..

Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in Basel

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends mino ..

Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends minorities' role in nation-buildin ..

5 minutes ago
Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebrat ..

Arrangement continue for Independence Day celebration in Dir Upper

5 minutes ago
 DGPR celebrates national minorities day

DGPR celebrates national minorities day

8 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed in Abbottabad

Section 144 imposed in Abbottabad

8 minutes ago
 Pak-China joint lab for ecosystem restoration, sus ..

Pak-China joint lab for ecosystem restoration, sustainable development inaugurat ..

10 minutes ago
 Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS ..

Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. D ..

10 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC dismisses interim bail of Imr ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC dismisses interim bail of Imran in 7 cases

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business