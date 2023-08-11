Gold rates dip by Rs 400 to Rs 222,400 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 400 and was sold at Rs 222,400 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 222,800 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 343 to Rs 190,672 from Rs 191,015 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 Karat gold declined to Rs 174,783 from Rs 175,097, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,918 from $ 1,922, the association reported.