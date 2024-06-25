Gold Rates Dip By Rs 500 Per Tola To Rs 241,500
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 241,500 on Tuesday against its sale at
Rs 242,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 429 to Rs 207,047 from Rs 207,476 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 189,793 from Rs 190,186, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,326 from $2,328, the association reported.
