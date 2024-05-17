Gold Rates Dip By Rs 600 Per Tola To Rs 245,000
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 245,000 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 245,600 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 514 to Rs 210,048 from Rs 210,562 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 192,544 from Rs 193,016, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant Rs2,730 and Rs2,340.53, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,384 from $2,390, the association reported.
Recent Stories
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim14 minutes ago
-
Mining a top priority under CPEC Phase-2: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates or currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 20245 hours ago
-
Stocks waver after hitting record highs15 hours ago
-
WHO Report debunks myths on illicit cigarette trade in Pakistan16 hours ago
-
Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance Minister17 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.62 billion17 hours ago
-
Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital future: Shaza17 hours ago