Gold rates dip by Rs 600 per tola to Rs 245,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 245,000 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 245,600 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 514 to Rs 210,048 from Rs 210,562 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 192,544 from Rs 193,016, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant Rs2,730 and Rs2,340.53, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,384 from $2,390, the association reported.