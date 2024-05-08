Gold Rates Dip By Rs 800 Per Tola To Rs 239,200
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs. 239,200 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.240,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 686 to Rs 205,075 from Rs 205,761 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 187,986 from Rs 188,615, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,620 and Rs 2,254.80 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,312 from $2,317, the Association said.
