Gold Rates Dip By Rs 900 Per Tola To Rs 240,600

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 240,600 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 241,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 771 to Rs 206,276 from Rs 207,047 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 189,086 from Rs 189,793, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $13 to $2,313 from $2,326, the association reported.

