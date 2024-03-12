Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.100 To Rs 230,100 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.100 to Rs 230,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold in the local market decreased by Rs.100 and was traded at Rs.230,100 on Tuesday as against its sale at Rs230,200 on the last trading day

The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

86 to Rs197,274 from Rs197,360 whereas that 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.180,834 from Rs180,913, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $1 and was traded at $2,197 from $2,198, the Association reported.

