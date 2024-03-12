Gold Rates Dip By Rs.100 To Rs 230,100 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold in the local market decreased by Rs.100 and was traded at Rs.230,100 on Tuesday as against its sale at Rs230,200 on the last trading day
The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.
86 to Rs197,274 from Rs197,360 whereas that 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.180,834 from Rs180,913, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported
The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $1 and was traded at $2,197 from $2,198, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From Business
-
Illicit cigarette sale increases to 60% in South Punjab9 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 20245 hours ago
-
Stocks slip as bitcoin hits fresh record high14 hours ago
-
SACM stresses productive efforts for development of industrial sector14 hours ago
-
Banks to remain closed for public dealing on March 1215 hours ago
-
ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community16 hours ago
-
Agri experts, scientists should make concerted efforts for food security: Dr Iqrar16 hours ago
-
Ex-FCCI executive member grieved16 hours ago
-
LCCI membership renewal till 31st18 hours ago
-
Pakistan Railways announces ticket booking office hours during Ramadan18 hours ago