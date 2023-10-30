Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.1,200 To Rs.212,100 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.1,200 to Rs.212,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs.212,100 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.213,300 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,028 to Rs.181,842 from Rs.

182,870 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.166,688 from Rs.167,631, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,550 and Rs.2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $14 to $2,012 from $2,026, the Association reported.

