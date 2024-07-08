Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.1,300 Per Tola To Rs.245,100

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.1,300 per tola to Rs.245,100

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs.245,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs.246,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,113 to Rs.210,134 from Rs.

211,247 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.192,622 from Rs. 193,644, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 to $2,376 from $2,388, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

2 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

2 days ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

2 days ago

More Stories From Business