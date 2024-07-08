Gold Rates Dip By Rs.1,300 Per Tola To Rs.245,100
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs.245,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs.246,400 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,113 to Rs.210,134 from Rs.
211,247 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.192,622 from Rs. 193,644, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 to $2,376 from $2,388, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
More Stories From Business
-
Boeing, DoJ reach deal over MAX crashes case1 hour ago
-
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Minister2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 20245 hours ago
-
Seminar on 'deforestation impact on Pakistan' held5 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 20246 hours ago
-
Session held to promote trade relations between Pakistan, Indonesia18 hours ago
-
Chairman PARC vows to provide high yielding, quality seeds to farmers19 hours ago
-
Forex trading reflects global financial stability; Experts20 hours ago
-
Call for overhaul of export training infrastructure20 hours ago