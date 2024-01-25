Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.1,400 To Rs.213,800 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 05:42 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,400 and was sold at Rs.213,800 on Thursday in the local market compared to its rates of Rs.215,200 on last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,400 and was sold at Rs.213,800 on Thursday in the local market compared to its rates of Rs.215,200 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,200 to Rs.183,300 from Rs.

184,500 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat declined to Rs168,024 from Rs.169,124 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,2229.08 respectively.

The prices of gold in the international market decreased by $12 and was traded at $2,035 against its sale at $2,047, the Association reported.

