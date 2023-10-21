Gold rates dip by Rs.150 to Rs.208,350 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.150 and was sold at Rs. 208,350 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 208,500 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.129 to Rs.178,626 from Rs.

178,755 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.163,741 from Rs.163,869, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,550 and Rs.2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $1,992 from $1,999, the Association reported.