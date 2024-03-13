Gold Rates Dip By Rs.1,800 To Rs 228,300 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold in the local market decreased by Rs.1,800 and was traded at Rs.228,300 on Wednesday as against its sale at Rs.230,100 on the last trading day
The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,544 to Rs195,730 from Rs.
197,274 whereas that 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.179,420 from Rs180,834, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported
The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 and was traded at $2,179 from $2,197, the Association reported.
