Gold rates dip by Rs.200 to Rs.206,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs. 206,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs.206,500 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.171 to Rs.176,869 from Rs.

177,040 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.162,130 from Rs. 162,287, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,550 and Rs,2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $1,972 from $1,959, the Association reported.