Gold rates dip by Rs.200 to Rs.214,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.214,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 214,200 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.172 to Rs.183,470 from Rs.

183,642 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.168,181 from Rs168,338, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $1,988 from $2,003, the Association reported.