Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.200 To Rs.241,500 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.200 to Rs.241,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 on Monday and was trade at Rs.214,500 against its sale at Rs.241,700 on the last trading day.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.172 to Rs.207,047 from Rs.

207,219 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.189,793 from

189,950, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver were remained stagnant at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,324 from $2,326, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

2 days ago

More Stories From Business