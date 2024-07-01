Gold rates dip by Rs.200 to Rs.241,500 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 on Monday and was trade at Rs.214,500 against its sale at Rs.241,700 on the last trading day.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.172 to Rs.207,047 from Rs.

207,219 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs.189,793 from

189,950, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver were remained stagnant at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,324 from $2,326, the Association reported.