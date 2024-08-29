Gold Rates Dip By Rs.2,200 Per Tola To Rs.261,500
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2,200 and was sold at Rs.261,500 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs.263,700 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,886 to Rs. 224,194 from Rs.
226,080 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.205,511 from Rs.207,240, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $4 to $2,516 from $2,512, the Association reported.
