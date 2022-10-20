UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Dip By Rs2500

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs2500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an decrease of Rs2,500 on Thursday and was sold at Rs 147,900 against its sale at Rs150,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 2,144 and was sold at Rs 126,800 against Rs128,944; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs116,234 against its sale at Rs 118,198, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs1590 and Rs1363.16, respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1633 against its sale at $1635, the association reported.

