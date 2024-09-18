Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.300 Per Tola To Rs.267,700

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.300 per tola to Rs.267,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.267,700 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 268,000 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.257 to Rs. 229,510 from Rs.

229,767 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.210,384 from Rs. 210,620, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 to $2,569 from $2,587, the Association reported.

