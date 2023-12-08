Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.300 To Rs.218,600 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.300 to Rs.218,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.300 on Friday and was sold at Rs.218,600 against its sale at Rs.218,900 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.257 to Rs.

187,414 from Rs 187,671 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs.171,796 from Rs 172,032.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market witnessed no change and was traded at $2,050, the Association reported.

