Gold rates dip by Rs.3,500 per tola to Rs.248,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,500 and was sold at Rs.248,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.252,200 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,021 to Rs.213,220 from Rs.

216,221 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.195,452 from Rs. 198,202, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.30 to Rs.2,750 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.27.86 to Rs.2,357.68.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $30 to $2,381 from $2,411, the Association.