Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.3,500 Per Tola To Rs.248,700

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.3,500 per tola to Rs.248,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,500 and was sold at Rs.248,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.252,200 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,021 to Rs.213,220 from Rs.

216,221 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.195,452 from Rs. 198,202, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.30 to Rs.2,750 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.27.86 to Rs.2,357.68.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $30 to $2,381 from $2,411, the Association.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

The success in the by-elections is a practical pro ..

The success in the by-elections is a practical proof of the great love and trust ..

3 minutes ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

42 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

2 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

5 hours ago
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

17 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

17 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

17 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

18 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

19 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business