Gold Rates Dip By Rs.3,500 To Rs.210,800 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,500 and was sold at Rs.210,800 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.214,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.3,001 to Rs.180,727 from Rs 183,728 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.

165,666 from Rs. 168,416, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs2,580 from Rs.2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.17.15 to Rs.2,211.93 from Rs 2,229.08.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $33 to $2,010 against its sale at $2,043 the previous day, the Association reported.

