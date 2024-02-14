Gold Rates Dip By Rs.3,500 To Rs.210,800 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,500 and was sold at Rs.210,800 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.214,300 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.3,001 to Rs.180,727 from Rs 183,728 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.
165,666 from Rs. 168,416, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs2,580 from Rs.2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.17.15 to Rs.2,211.93 from Rs 2,229.08.
The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $33 to $2,010 against its sale at $2,043 the previous day, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From Business
-
Steel woes push Thyssenkrupp into quarterly loss44 minutes ago
-
China's SMEs report better performance in January5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 20248 hours ago
-
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation16 hours ago
-
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives17 hours ago
-
Awareness session on opportunities for growing companies held18 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , ACCA to set-up Tax Clinic18 hours ago
-
ECC approves Rs.7.4 bln ‘Ramzan Relief Package’; tariff rationalization18 hours ago
-
SBP revokes three exchange companies’ licenses19 hours ago