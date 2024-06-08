Gold Rates Dip By Rs.3,600 Per Tola To Rs.239,400
Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,600 and was sold at Rs.239,400 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.243,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,086 to Rs.205,247 from Rs.
208,333 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.188,143 from Rs190,972, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to 2,750 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,357.68.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $70 to $2,292 from $ 2,362, the Association
