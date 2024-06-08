Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.3,600 Per Tola To Rs.239,400

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.3,600 per tola to Rs.239,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,600 and was sold at Rs.239,400 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.243,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,086 to Rs.205,247 from Rs.

208,333 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.188,143 from Rs190,972, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to 2,750 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,357.68.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $70 to $2,292 from $ 2,362, the Association

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; c ..

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here

36 minutes ago
 Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stresse ..

Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets ..

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief

4 hours ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zo ..

Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in N ..

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

5 hours ago
 Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

6 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

10 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

19 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

19 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business