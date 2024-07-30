Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.400 Per Tola To Rs.252,300

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.400 per tola to Rs.252,300

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.400 and was sold at Rs. 252,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 252,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 344 to Rs. 216,306 from Rs.

216,650 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold down to Rs. 198,281 from Rs. 198,595, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,860 and Rs.2,451.98 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,388 from $2,390, the Association reported.

