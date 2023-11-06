Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.400 To Rs.214,200 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.400 to Rs.214,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.400 and was sold at Rs.214,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 214,600 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.343 to Rs.183,642 from Rs.

183,985 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.168,338 from Rs168,653, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $2,003 from $2,012, the Association reported.

