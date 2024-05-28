Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.500 Per Tola To Rs.240,300

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.500 per tola to Rs.240,300

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs. 240,300 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 240,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.429 to Rs.206,018 from Rs.

206,447 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.188,850 from Rs.189,243, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,800 and Rs.2,400.54 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,339 from $2,343, the Association reported.

