Gold rates dip by Rs.500 per tola to Rs.256,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.256,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.256,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.428 to Rs.219,479 from Rs.

219,907 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.201,189 from Rs. 201,582, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,850 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,410 from $ 2,427, the Association reported.