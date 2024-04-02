Gold Rates Dip By Rs.500 To Rs237,100 Per Tola
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs500 and was sold at Rs237,100 on Tuesday as compared to its last day rate at Rs237,600.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs429and was sold at Rs203,275 against the sale price of Rs203,704 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs186,335 as from Rs186,728, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was trade at Rs.2,600 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to 2,273 from $2,278, the Association reported.
