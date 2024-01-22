Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.600 To Rs.214,700 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.600 to Rs.214,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs. 215,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 514 to Rs.184,071 from Rs.

184,585 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.168,731 from Rs.169,203, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,2229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,042 from $.2,050, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

4 minutes ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

5 hours ago
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

23 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

1 day ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

2 days ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

2 days ago

More Stories From Business