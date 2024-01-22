Gold Rates Dip By Rs.600 To Rs.214,700 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs. 215,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,300 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 514 to Rs.184,071 from Rs.
184,585 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.168,731 from Rs.169,203, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,2229.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,042 from $.2,050, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 20245 hours ago
-
Amendment in Biosafety rules aimed to align with International standards: Spokesman18 hours ago
-
UAF VC concerned at reduction in citrus exports18 hours ago
-
PIDE to unveil its ‘Reform Manifesto’ for Socio -Economic transformation of country21 hours ago
-
PFC plans for global presence of Pakistani furniture24 hours ago
-
Malik Iftkhar urges people to buy 'Made in Pakistan' products24 hours ago
-
'Strong manufacturing industry enhances country's position in global supply chains'1 day ago
-
China's Chongqing targets around 6 pct GDP growth in 20241 day ago
-
Beijing to boost its int'l consumption center city status1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 20241 day ago