Gold Rates Dip By Rs.600 To Rs.272,600 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.600 on Monday and was traded at Rs.272,600 against it sale at Rs.273,200 the previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.514 to Rs.
233,711 from Rs.234,225 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs.214,235 from Rs.214,706 respectively.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,350 and Rs. Rs 2,872.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,614 against $2,620, the Association reported.
