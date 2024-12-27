Gold Rates Dip By Rs.800 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.273,200 on Friday against its sale at Rs 274,000 the previous day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.686 to Rs.234,225 from Rs.
234,911 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.214,706 from Rs 215,335, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,350 and Rs. Rs 2,872.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,620 from $2,628, the Association reported.
