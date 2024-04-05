Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs.900 To Rs240,200 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs.900 to Rs240,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs900 and was sold at Rs240,200 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs241,100 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs772 and was sold at Rs205,932 against the sale price of Rs206,704 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs188,772 from Rs189,480, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs,2271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to 2,306 from $2,311, the Association reported.

