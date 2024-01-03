Open Menu

Gold Rates Down By Rs.1,300 To Rs.220,000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Gold rates down by Rs.1,300 to Rs.220,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs.220,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.221,300 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,115 to Rs.188,614 from Rs.

189,729 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.172,897 from Rs.173,918, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.12 and was sold at $2,082 against $2,094, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP conte ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP contempt case

33 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj Pilgrims: Aneeq

52 minutes ago
 Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS ..

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS and others on PTI’s plea

1 hour ago
 Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan ..

Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan to 313

1 hour ago
 PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

3 hours ago
Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

3 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

8 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

17 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business