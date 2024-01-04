Open Menu

Gold Rates Down By Rs.1,800 To Rs.218,200 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Gold rates down by Rs.1,800 to Rs.218,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,800 and was sold at Rs.218,200 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 220,000 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,543 to Rs.187,071 from Rs.

188,614 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.171,482 from Rs.172,897, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,660 whereas that of ten-gram silver declined by Rs.17.14 to Rs.2,280.52.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.15 and was sold at $2,067 against $2,082, the Association reported.

