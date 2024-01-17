Gold rates down by Rs.3,600 to Rs.213,700 per tola

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,600 and was sold at Rs.213,700 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 217,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,087 to Rs.183,213 from Rs.

186,300 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.167,945 from Rs. 170,775 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,229.08.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $22 to $2,045 from $.2,067, the Association reported.

