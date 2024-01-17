Gold Rates Down By Rs.3,600 To Rs.213,700 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,600 and was sold at Rs.213,700 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 217,300 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,087 to Rs.183,213 from Rs.
186,300 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.167,945 from Rs. 170,775 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,229.08.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $22 to $2,045 from $.2,067, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
More Stories From Business
-
Oil down over strong US dollar20 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's export earnings exceed 10 bln USD in over 9 months of FY 2023-2420 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange down at Wednesday open1 hour ago
-
Over population poses great challenge to economy: Meher2 hours ago
-
Local POL production increases by 6.49% during July-November2 hours ago
-
China's industrial output picks up pace in 20232 hours ago
-
China's Guangdong sees foreign trade growth in 20233 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 20246 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher6 hours ago