Gold Rates Down By Rs.500 To 204,400 Per Tola

Published July 12, 2023

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs.204,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 204,500 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs.204,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 204,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.429 to Rs.174,897 from Rs.

175,326 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.160,322 from Rs.160,715, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.70 to Rs2,550 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.60 to Rs.2,186.21The price of gold in the international market increased by $14 to $1946 from $1932, the association reported.

