Gold rates fall by Rs.1,400 to Rs.215,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,400 and was sold at Rs.215,100 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.216,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,200 to Rs.184,414 from Rs.

185,614 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,046 from Rs170,146, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively. T

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,001 from $2006, the Association reported.