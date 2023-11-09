Gold rates fall by Rs.2,400 to Rs.211,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2,400 and was sold at Rs.211,800 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.214,200 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,058 to Rs.181,584 from Rs.

183,642 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.166,452 from Rs168,338, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $20 to $1,968 from $1,988, the Association reported.