Open Menu

Gold Rates Further Decline By Rs.7,800 Per Tola To Rs.240,900

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Gold rates further decline by Rs.7,800 per tola to Rs.240,900

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased further by Rs.7,800 and was sold at Rs.240,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.248,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.6,687 to Rs.206,533 from Rs.

213,220 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.189,322 from Rs. 195,452, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.100 to Rs.2,650 from Rs.2,750 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.85.74 to Rs.2,271.9 from Rs.2,357.68.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $72 to $2,309 from $2,381, the Association.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

10 minutes ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

40 minutes ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

13 hours ago
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

14 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

14 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

14 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

14 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

14 hours ago
 Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business