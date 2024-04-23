Gold Rates Further Decline By Rs.7,800 Per Tola To Rs.240,900
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased further by Rs.7,800 and was sold at Rs.240,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.248,700 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.6,687 to Rs.206,533 from Rs.
213,220 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.189,322 from Rs. 195,452, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.100 to Rs.2,650 from Rs.2,750 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.85.74 to Rs.2,271.9 from Rs.2,357.68.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $72 to $2,309 from $2,381, the Association.
Recent Stories
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
More Stories From Business
-
Tesla earnings a 'moment of truth' for Musk after stumbles2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 20245 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher5 hours ago
-
Pakistan commends CIDCA for Continued Support in Economic Development12 hours ago
-
Macro-economic indicators start showing positive trends in country12 hours ago
-
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears14 hours ago
-
LCCI language courses from May 114 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay reviews steps for promotion of technical education14 hours ago
-
Pakistan commends CIDCA for continued support in economic development.14 hours ago