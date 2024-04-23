Gold rates further decline by Rs.7,800 per tola to Rs.240,900

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased further by Rs.7,800 and was sold at Rs.240,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.248,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.6,687 to Rs.206,533 from Rs.

213,220 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.189,322 from Rs. 195,452, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.100 to Rs.2,650 from Rs.2,750 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.85.74 to Rs.2,271.9 from Rs.2,357.68.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $72 to $2,309 from $2,381, the Association.